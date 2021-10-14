Comparing Realty Income (NYSE:O) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.21 $395.49 million $3.39 20.28 MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.73 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.34

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 20.89% 3.21% 1.73% MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Realty Income and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 2 5 1 2.88 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Realty Income currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and MFA Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Realty Income beats MFA Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

