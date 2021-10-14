Compound Price Tops $308.61 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $308.61 or 0.00530859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $132.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 164.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.