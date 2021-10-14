Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. Research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conduent by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 155,528 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conduent by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 119,697 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Conduent by 122,488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.