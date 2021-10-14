Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading 11.7% Higher

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. 1,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
