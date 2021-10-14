Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $262.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.76.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

