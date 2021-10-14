Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 273,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,168,805 shares.The stock last traded at $183.53 and had previously closed at $181.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.94 and its 200-day moving average is $177.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

