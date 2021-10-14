Contrasting Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.09 $16.60 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.65 $10.85 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

