Coursera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,260 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $184,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,105.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 648,434 shares of company stock worth $24,883,527.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Coursera has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

