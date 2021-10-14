Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.46 ($80.54).

ETR 1COV opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.11. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

