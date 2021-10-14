Covington Capital Management Buys 3,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

PNOV stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

