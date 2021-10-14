Covington Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned 1.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $5,567,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

