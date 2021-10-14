Covington Capital Management Makes New $724,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 92,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 290,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.