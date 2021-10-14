Covington Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

IWR opened at $80.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

