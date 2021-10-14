Covington Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 106.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 198.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $336.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.66. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $227.34 and a one year high of $353.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.