Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $768.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.50 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $646.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

CBRL stock opened at $135.38 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $3,852,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.4% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.