Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CS. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.