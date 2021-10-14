Credit Suisse Group Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $100.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

