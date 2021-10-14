Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EFTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

