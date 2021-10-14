Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FREY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

