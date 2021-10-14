Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.50

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 4734802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

