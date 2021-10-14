Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

TSE CR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.15. The company had a trading volume of 599,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$493.22 million and a PE ratio of -54.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

