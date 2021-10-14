Critical Analysis: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) versus FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% FirstService 3.71% 16.74% 5.16%

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 71.61%. FirstService has a consensus target price of $174.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than FirstService.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and FirstService’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.02 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -8.55 FirstService $2.77 billion 2.99 $87.26 million $2.02 93.51

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstService beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

