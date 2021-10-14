Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $169.72 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

