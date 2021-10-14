Curate Trading Up 10.8% This Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00209822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00093369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

