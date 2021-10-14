Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.04% of Cutera worth $131,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 79.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $780.84 million, a PE ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

