Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $43.52

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $45.62. Cutera shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 361 shares traded.
CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The stock has a market capitalization of $791.42 million, a P/E ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.
In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cutera by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.
Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
