CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.