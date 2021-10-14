CYCLUB 24-Hour Volume Tops $243,491.00 (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $243,491.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CYCLUB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,555.13 or 0.99944425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.01 or 0.06546627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.