D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.32

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

HEPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.66.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.