DA Davidson Begins Coverage on RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

