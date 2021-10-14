Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

