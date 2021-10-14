Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

