Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 151,099 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,099 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 103.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,387,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,080 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

