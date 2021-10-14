Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 51.6% in September

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 37,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,362. Dakota Territory Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

