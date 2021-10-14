Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Danaher worth $218,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 31,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

