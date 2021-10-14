Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

DANOY stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

