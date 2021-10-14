Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,784,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

