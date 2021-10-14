Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 3,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,250.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 13.23. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

