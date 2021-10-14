Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.61.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

