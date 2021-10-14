DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.02

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.02 and traded as low as $88.52. DBS Group shares last traded at $88.52, with a volume of 15,089 shares changing hands.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.924 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.