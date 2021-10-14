Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of DBTX opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.