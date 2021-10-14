Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 393 ($5.13) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

ROO opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

