Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 255,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,122,555 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $43.54.

The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

