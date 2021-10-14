Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 334,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,667,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 128.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

