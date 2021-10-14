Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 392,143 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE ASXC opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

