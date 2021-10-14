Deutsche Bank AG Buys 708 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Heska worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 19.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heska by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 618.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heska stock opened at $252.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.05 and its 200 day moving average is $226.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,330.37 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

