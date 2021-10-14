Deutsche Bank AG Sells 132,803 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,803 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,580,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $86.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.