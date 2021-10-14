Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €85.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €81.56 ($95.95) on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €82.66 ($97.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.