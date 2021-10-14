Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

