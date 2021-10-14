Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $112.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. Puma has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

